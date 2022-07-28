Usher Tapped To Executive Produce New Series About The Birth Of Jazz

It’s been quite the year for Usher. As the singer celebrates the 25th anniversary of My Way and revamps Las Vegas residency, he has also gained his first executive producer credit for a drama series.

The illustrious crooner has been tapped to EP Storyville, an upcoming series about the birth of the jazz in New Orleans. The story follows “five brothel madams as they fight to control the red light district,” as first reported by Variety.

“’Storyville’ is an epic tale sparked by the origins of the sound that inspired my career – a story that touches the nerve of social and cultural relevance today,” the former Voice mentor shared in a statement.

“Usher’s massive global appeal, musical and acting genius will propel this unique and compelling original series into must-see viewing worldwide,” said Starlings TV President/EP Chris Philip, who will also EP the series alongside CEO Karine Martin and showrunners Walt Becker and Bill Macdonald. “His invaluable creative and musical contributions to Storyville fulfill our vision of contrasting the gritty, sometimes brutal sides of New Orleans life with it giving birth to a beautiful, diverse and defining new artform.”

Storyville is currently in development from Starlings Television.