Usher And Kimora Lee Simmons Get Sensual During Show 25 Years After “Nice & Slow”

25 years after Kimora Lee Simmons starred in Usher’s “Nice & Slow” video, the two shared a moment in Las Vegas. While what happens in Sin City is said to stay there, the 44-year-old singer’s My Way residency has earned a reputation as a must-see performance, with a different special guest on stage or in the crowd weekly.

On Saturday, the model joined Kim and Khloe Kardashian at Park MGM Las Vegas for the acclaimed show. Clips from the sultry performance were shared by Kim Kardashian on her Instagram story. Fan accounts uploaded the footage across social media.

Usher and Kimora Lee Simmons reunited in Vegas 25 years after ‘Nice & Slow’. pic.twitter.com/7sE8GWHZkK — Coolness941 (@Coolness941) April 30, 2023

“She was this tall back then,” detailed the R&B singer, pulling the mother of four out of her seat as the crowd cheered. The two then danced together as Usher performed his latest single “G.L.U.”

“I know our exes are somewhere like ‘what the f**k are they doing,” the “Superstar” singer joked. He then led the leading lady back to her seat, feeding her a chocolate-covered strawberry.

In January 1998, the pair joined their talents for the “Nice & Slow” music video. Directed by Hype Williams, the creative visual takes place in Paris and finds the singer on a quest to save his love interest from danger. The track comes from the 1997 album My Way and stands as the “Scream” singer’s first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100.

“I don’t think that LA [Reid] thought ‘Nice & Slow’ could launch Usher’s career. I thought ‘Nice & Slow’ was so good that I stopped writing at that point. I got to the office and didn’t see the emotion I wanted, so I went back and wrote ‘You Make Me Wanna,’” explained Jermaine Dupri of the record.

In celebration of My Way‘s 25th anniversary, Usher announced My Way: 25th Anniversary, an expanded edition of his sophomore album. The reissue includes new versions of three songs and a mini-documentary. Check out a preview below.