Usher Reflects On Time He Had To “Babysit” Beyoncé

Usher has proven he is a man of many talents over the course of his career and recently revealed that “celebrity babysitter” can be added to his resume. The 44-year-old legend spoke in an interview about the time when he had to be Beyoncé’s caretaker.

The Atlanta superstar joined UK show Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp and spoke about meeting Queen Bey when she was just a child. “Fun fact, I knew Beyoncé when she was 12 years old, 11 years old,” he said. “She used to be in a group by the name of The Dolls. I don’t know if I could consider myself their babysitter, but I had a time where I had to watch The Dolls.”

“I was at Daryl Simmons’ house,” he continued, providing more context. “He was working with them at the time, and I just happened to be over there and they were working on a session. I kind of found my way into being their like, I don’t know, chaperone, nanny, or something like that — the oldest person in the room.”

While Usher and Beyoncé didn’t collaborate at the time, they did partner up in 2008 on “Love In This Club, Pt. II” which also featured Lil Wayne. The song, released in May 2008, is the only time they formally worked together. It peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified Gold by the RIAA in October 2008.

While the two accomplished a lot as of 2008, their careers continue to be monumental to this day. The former Destiny’s Child member is currently touring the United States in support of her July 2022 album Renaissance. Her daughter, Blue Ivy, has been a constant headline throughout the tour, as part of the show includes her joining her mother on stage and impressing with her dance moves.

The “My Boo” artist has been a major topic of conversation this year due to his Las Vegas residency. Part of his show has included serenading celebrity women in the crowd, though that caused some controversy for Keke Palmer and her baby’s father. Check out footage of Usher and Keke below.