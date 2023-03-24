Usher Reflects On ‘Confessions’ As “An Effort Of All Passion”

Usher celebrated the 19th anniversary of his fan-favorite Confessions album with an Instagram upload reflecting on the commercial success of the era.

“Confessions is by far one of the greatest albums I’ve had in my career … selling 1.1 million units in the 1st week,” detailed the R&B singer. “It’s the last R&B album to be certified Diamond with over 18 million copies sold in the US, and the best-selling album by a Black artist in the 21st century. It was an effort of all passion. I wouldn’t do anything different. A one of its kind.”

In the upload, the 44-year-old compares himself then and now using a clip from the “Confessions, Pt. II” music video released in 2004 to a clip of him performing the song during his current Las Vegas residency.

The Confessions album was initially released on March 23, 2004, with production from Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, and more. The album, Usher’s first number-one chart debut, includes smash hits including “Yeah” featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris, “Burn” and more.

For the acclaimed work, the singer was nominated in eight categories at the 47th Grammy Awards, winning Best Contemporary R&B Album, Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal (“My Boo”), and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration (“Yeah”).

“Confessions was the best of A&R, the best of production, and the best executive [expertise]. It was made with a bunch of hits and feel-good records. Usually, those are the main ingredients to make a great album. It was the perfect selection of both. I think that if people wouldn’t have had the chance to hear feel-good records, and it would have been hit after hit, then it wouldn’t have been the great album that it is or sold as much as it did. Five records on this that were on the radio, but there are also five records that weren’t on the radio that are fan favorites. I look at that as a blessing,” reflected Dupri to Billboard on the album’s 10th anniversary.

