Usher Serenades Saweetie, Winnie Harlow Following Keke Palmer Situation

Boosie Badazz believes Usher is on a “take your girl tour,” after recent stories surrounding his Las Vegas residency.

Following the latest drama involving Keke Palmer and her boyfriend after the actress attended a show, the “There Goes My Baby” crooner chose rapper Saweetie to be his latest subject to serenade.

The 44-year-old seductively sang to the “ICY GRL” rapper on Friday night (July 7), as she had a much different reaction than Palmer. Saweetie stood in one spot, bopping her head, and barely sang along; compared to Palmer who was giddy and excited to sing with the revered R&B king.

With no YG in sight, it was clear that the 30-year-old was either shy or had seen the recent drama surrounding Palmer, after she wore a risqué outfit to the show.

Either way, no drama is stopping Usher’s antics as he chose Winnie Harlow to be his next serenading victim at Saturday’s show (July 8). However, the model put a hault to the “Yeah” singer’s advances, as she hopped into her man’s lap before he could sing to her.

Laughing, the Atlanta icon said on the mic, “Ok, you chose,” before he continued singing. Harlow shared the hilarious moment on her Instagram, claiming she figured out the secret to the singer’s shows.

“Figured out the secret to the Usher concert.. sit in your mans lap Mamas,” she captioned the clip. “He said, ‘She Chose!!!’ Okayyyy.” See video below.

Ahead of attending the show, Harlow and her NBA boyfriend Kyle Kuzma joked about attending the residency on Instagram’s Threads app — referencing Palmer’s debacle with her boyfriend Darius Jackson.

“Ouuu so! We in Vegas bout to see Usher tonight, I’m EXCITED,” Harlow wrote. The basketball star responded, “Cover up [laughing emoji].” Harlow jokingly replied, “Lol NEVERRRRR.”

Kuzma also commented under a screenshot of their convo captured by The Shade Room with, “Control your households kings [laughing emoji].”

