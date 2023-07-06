Usher Becomes First Act To Receive SoundExchange’s Hall Of Fame Award

Usher is everyone’s superstar and his legacy has been cemented yet again, this time by SoundExchange.

The “premier music tech organization powering the future of music” announced on Thursday (July 6) that Ursh was awarded with their Hall Of Fame Award, recognizing the crooner as one of the most streamed artists in the company’s 20-year history. It was the first time anyone had received the coveted honor.

“Usher has been making incredible chart-topping music for almost 30 years, and it is an honor to acknowledge his rightful place among the greatest artists of the era,” said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. “As his ‘My Way’ residency showcases, Usher is without a doubt one of the preeminent performers of our time. We are honored to acknowledge his impact and longevity with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award that celebrates the hitmaker that he is.”

Usher’s My Way residency is considered to be one of the most in-demand experiences in recent years. He reclaimed the throne as the King of R&B with its first run in 2021, and reprised gig to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his sophomore album in July 2022. He has since reunited with Kimora Lee Simmons — who starred in his “Nice & Slow” video — while also indirectly causing uproar during a recent serenade involving Keke Palmer.

He’s released new music — the “Hrs & Hrs (Remix)” with Muni Long and “GLU” — while we await the arrival of his highly-anticipated album.

In the midst of it all, Usher was also recently given an honorary doctorate from Berklee College of Music. During his acceptance speech (below), the 44-year-old spoke on his goal as an artist and gave advice to the graduating class on how to curate their own legacies as they embark on this journey called life.