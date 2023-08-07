Usher Finally Speaks On Keke Palmer, Darius Jackson Drama Following Vegas Show

Usher has finally spoken on the drama between Keke Palmer and her boyfriend Darius Jackson following his July Las Vegas show. Palmer and the father of her son are rumored to have split after Jackson found the Nope star‘s outfit worn to the residency to be inappropriate.

Usher spoke to PEOPLE on Friday (Aug. 4), where he weighed in on the fiasco that took place over Fourth of July weekend.

“I think everybody’s vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas and that’s what I hope came out of it,” he said. “Rather, it was a conversation of what was going on with us having fun in front of the audience or conversation about that song.”

“Every night I’m thinking about how the world now is going to react to this moment that I’ll have with whoever I’m choosing to sing to,” the “My Way” crooner added. “But it was a pop moment, and it was fun to have at least conversation going and we just keep it light. I don’t see anything negative happening in Las Vegas.”

Usher also embraced the hilarious nickname dubbed by fans: the “Domestic Terrorist.” He joked to the outlet, “The internet is crazy. You can’t beat the internet.”

Jackson had some words for the 29-year-old as she wore a sheer black gown and red lipstick to the show a month ago. “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” he initially tweeted along with a clip of Palmer enjoying Usher serenading her with “There Goes My Baby.”

In a since-deleted tweet he said, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Following the social media debacle, Jackson removed all of the photos of himself and Palmer together from his Instagram page, but left photos of their baby boy, Leodis. The couple also unfollowed each other. Palmer, on the other hand, turned their drama into dollars with “I’m A Motha” merch.

A few days after their blowout, Palmer posted a sweet video to IG of her singing her own version of “Isn’t She Lovely,” to their newborn son. Following the vocals, the KeyTV creator teased new apparel available on her website that reads: “I’m A Motha” and “I’m Stevie To The Bullsh*t.”

“One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through!” she captioned the video. “‘IM A MOTHA’ and ‘Stevie to the bullsh*t’ shirts available NOW! Link in bio :).”