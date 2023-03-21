Usher Stops Las Vegas Show To Celebrate Queen Latifah With Flowers And Gift

Queen Latifah brought in her birthday (March 18) in memorable way. The Queen’s Collective founder attended Usher’s Las Vegas residency show, where she was celebrated with flowers and a gift from the “My Way” crooner himself.

Unexpectedly, Usher paused his set, whereas Queen’s 1993 anthem “U.N.I.T.Y” began to play as he made his way over to her with a bouquet of roses. The audience gave the mogul a standing ovation as the two embraced. The Newark, NJ-native blew the 44-year-old a kiss as he returned to the stage and she returned to her partner Eboni Nichols.

Take a look below.

Usher giving Queen Latifah her flowers at his Las Vegas residency ?? pic.twitter.com/jBm29pJZJH — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) March 19, 2023

Other celebrities who have attended Usher’s residency include Chloe Bailey, who was greeted by the R&B pioneer with a hug.

Usher’s Las Vegas residency has been active since 2022, with additional dates added this year in February and March.

Latifah’s attendance was followed by a birthday post from The Equalizer‘s executive producer herself, in which she expressed her gratitude to see another year. The now 53-year-old wrote, “Feeling grateful for another year filled of love and light.”

The comment section saw birthday sentiments from her celebrity peers including, Alicia Keys, who said, “let’s go gorgeous!!!! no jooooookee!! we love u!!!” Filmmaker Ava Duvernay commented, “Blessings for your new year of life!”

Kelly Rowland sent her love with, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY QUEEN! Love You SO MUCH!!!” as many more birthday wishes were received from Lee Daniels, Naomi Campbell, Ledisi, Kierra Sheard, Swizz Beatz, Mary J. Blige, Taraji P. Henson and John Legend, amongst others.

Take a look at Usher bringing Queen Latifah her flowers above and her beautiful birthday post on Instagram below.