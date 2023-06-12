Uzo Aduba Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump At 2023 Tony Awards

Uzo Aduba is about to add a new role to her resume, as the Orange Is The New Black alum announced on Sunday (June 11) at the 2023 Tony Awards that she is expecting her first child with husband Robert Sweeting. Wearing a gorgeous orange Christian Siriano pantsuit with matching bralette, Aduba posed with her baby bump on the red carpet.

She later confirmed the news on Instagram.

“What a blessing,” wrote the 3X Emmy winner. “My husband Robert and I are so happy to enter this next chapter together as parents. I am beyond excited. I get to be someone’s Mommy! I know as the three of us continue to grow, our only, ONLY goal will be to love you, little one. My goodness. Look what God has done.”

The now 42-year-old quietly wed Sweeting in 2020, concealing their nuptials from the public until September 2021 on social media.

In the surprise announcement, Aduba first quoted When Harry Met Sally. “When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible,” she wrote.

Continuing, “For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone. My heart, my love—I’m so happy my life started last year with you. You’re the best thing that ever happened to me.”

The couple’s upcoming bundle of joy will be their first. Neither party has revealed the baby’s gender or due date.