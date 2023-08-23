Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Post On Kobe Bryant’s Posthumous 45th Birthday

Vanessa Bryant continues to keep Kobe Bryant’s legacy alive as she’s posted a sweet message for her late husband’s posthumous 45th birthday.

On Wednesday (Aug. 23), Mrs. Bryant posted a carousel of old photos of the couple in honor of his celebratory day.

“Happy birthday, baby. I love you always & forever. #82378,” the 41-year-old captioned the Instagram post.

A few of the photos include Kobe giving Vanessa a kiss on the cheek, the couple celebrating him winning an award, walking the red carpet together, and more.

Instagram: VanessaBryant

In January 2020, Kobe and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, tragically died in a helicopter crash along with a few of Gianna’s basketball teammates and their parents. The former Lakers player and Vanessa shared four daughters: Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri.

Following the horrendous incident, Vanessa sued Los Angeles County over unsolicited images shared from the fatal helicopter crash, and won the case. She was awarded $28.5 million.

“Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs. Bryant’s courageous battle to hold accountable those who engaged in this grotesque conduct,” explained Bryant’s attorney Luis Li in a statement. “She fought for her husband, her daughter, and all those in the community whose deceased family were treated with similar disrespect.”

Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant watch during day 2 of the Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships at the Woollett Aquatics Center on July 26, 2018 in Irvine, California. Harry How/Getty Images

In addition to commemorating Black Mamba on his birthday, Vanessa also shared the new Kobe Bryant 8 Protro sneaker that she designed.

“The Kobe VIII protro’s came out beautiful!!!! Love collaborating with the Nike footwear team on Kobe’s line,” she captioned a photo of herself sporting the all-white kicks. “Nike wanted this debut Halo Collection to be limited and collectable but the good news is Nike is working towards more units for future Kobe releases!”

The “Kobe Halo” collection will continue with releases on his birthday every year.

Instagram: VanessaBryant

In March 2021, Vanessa spoke with PEOPLE about how she’s been getting through her grief.

“This pain is unimaginable [but] you just have to get up and push forward. Lying in bed crying isn’t going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again,” she said. “But getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me. So that’s what I do.”

She added, “The best way to describe it is that Kobe and Gigi motivate me to keep going. They inspire me to try harder and be better every day. Their love is unconditional and they motivate me in so many different ways.”