Vanessa Bryant Awarded $1.5M In Kobe Bryant BodyArmor Lawsuit

Vanessa Bryant won over $1.5 million after successfully winning Kobe Bryant’s BodyArmor lawsuit. According to TMZ, Bryant initially invested $6 million in the sports drink brand in 2013. Years later, BodyArmor was sold to Coca-Cola for $5.6 billion, with Bryant’s investment scoring him $400 million.

However, Molly Carter, the president of Kobe Inc., claimed that the former basketball player promised her 2 percent of his earnings. Kobe alleged her statement was a lie, with Carter suing him in response. Six months later, Kobe Bryant would perish in a helicopter accident, leaving the suit in limbo.

Vanessa picked up the case and filed a counterclaim alleging that Molly used disparaging language against her and her family.

According to the outlet, Vanessa Laine Bryant alleged that Molly Carter called Kobe Bryant “an asshole,” a “douche nugget,” and a “d**k wad.” Additionally, Bryant’s widow recalled Carter calling her a “f**king devil,” “bi**h,” “psycho,” claimed Vanessa’s newborn had “botox lips.”

Kobe Bryant poses with his family at halftime after both his #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys are retired at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Wolfson/Getty Images

Furthermore, the countersuit accuses Molly of complaining that she had to travel to the NBA All-Star Game with “a lot of fancy-a** Black people.” The BodyArmor suit went to arbitration resulting in Vanessa snagging more than $1.5 million in attorney’s fees.

Vanessa’s victory arrives three months after reaching a $28.5 million settlement with Los Angeles County over images of her late husband’s fatal helicopter crash. Her $28.5 million settlement includes $15 million a federal jury awarded the widow in August 2022.

The Associated Press reported that the settlement agreement order was filed on Tuesday (Feb. 28). Bryant’s agreement covers future claims of her three daughters and related issues pending in state court and other costs. “Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs. Bryant’s courageous battle to hold accountable those who engaged in this grotesque conduct,” Bryant’s attorney Luis Li said in a statement. “She fought for her husband, her daughter, and all those in the community whose deceased family were treated with similar disrespect.”