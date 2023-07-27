Veronica Correia, Drake’s 36G Cinderella, Talks Viral Video, Playboy Partnership

Veronica Correia is riding high after catching Drake’s attention, which led to the rapper responding to her Instagram Story.

The new Playboy Bunny spoke with VIBE about the moment she flung her bra at Drake during his stop at the Barclay’s Center on Friday (July 21) and the aftermath. In fact, since that fateful night, Correia revealed that the GRAMMY award-winning rapper even contacted her via social media, stating that her “life changed almost overnight.”

“Drake did swipe up on my Instagram story after my identity was revealed to start a conversation,” Veronica excitedly recalled. “My life has changed almost overnight since going viral. I would’ve never thought I’d receive a DM from Drake and get to join Playboy, but I’m so grateful for how this has turned out. I even named a coffee at my shop, Cafe La La, after Drake.”

The 21-year-old entrepreneur also opened up about how her deal with the iconic Playboy brand came to be. Just as the woman spread across the internet, the sex-positive company decided to reach out with hopes of adding her to their rising creator roster.

“Locate this woman immediately.” ??? pic.twitter.com/DOArj7jhHO — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) July 22, 2023

“Once the news broke that I was the girl who threw her bra at Drake, I received a DM request on Instagram from the Playboy team and couldn’t believe it was real,” she admitted before describing the brand’s process. “Playboy has a special team of scouts constantly looking for new bunnies to add to their subscription creator platform. I didn’t expect this to happen the way it did, but I’m so grateful to launch my page on Playboy and that my viral moment has turned into career growth for me and getting to join the Playboy community.”

And, as a part of Playboy’s answer to OnlyFans, Correia will be given her own creator page. She’ll be able to post exclusive “fun..beautiful, and empowered” content for her subscribers — especially for other women experiencing motherhood.

“As one of their newest bunnies, I have my own creator page on their platform, where I post exclusive content for my subscribers. My posts are fun and make me feel beautiful and empowered, and it’s great that I have the opportunity to show other moms that self-confidence can be achieved after giving birth.

“Playboy offers their creators a lot of freedom, I’m still able to run my own business, be a mother, and pursue my dreams. The earning potential alone in working with Playboy is a key part. Other creators on the Playboy creator platform are making millions of dollars a year, so this partnership has only opened the door to opportunities.”

Correia took the internet by storm in mid-July 2023 after the global star picked up her 36G bra. Examing the undergarment, he was surprised by its size. “Damn!” he said, inspecting the contents of the bra. “36G??!! Locate this woman immediately!” And, by the looks of it all, it seems a new career and life has found her.