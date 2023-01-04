Vic Mensa Is Providing Clean Drinking Water To Ghana Residents

Ghanaian-American rapper Vic Mensa is giving back to his father’s homeland of Ghana as he co-headlines the Black Star Line Festival. Mensa, née Victor Kwesi Mensah, will be teaming up with his dad to provide clean drinking water to three villages in the West African country.

“We’re building 3 boreholes in different communities in Ghana to provide clean drinking water — the first being the Asokore Zongo in Koforidua where my family lives, which is already built,” the 29-year-old told TMZ Hip-Hop after seeing the destitute living conditions in some of the villages there — especially tarnished water.

According to H2O for Life, “a borehole used as a water well is completed by installing a vertical pipe (casing) and well screen to keep the borehole from caving. This also helps prevent surface contaminants from entering the borehole and protects any installed pump from drawing in sand and sediment.”

To make sure the operation would receive high-quality production, the water will reportedly be tested in a lab prior to human consumption and cost roughly $45,000 to complete. Anticipating any obstacles, the project will take 3-4 weeks coupled with 10-15 days of on-site drilling.

The “U Mad” rapper added, “The other locations are a nearby community called Effiduase and then our ancestral village in the Volta Region, Amedzofe. Most people in communities like this in Ghana experience constant waterborne diseases.”

Per outlet, the village of Koforidua is home to about 200,000 residents. Effiduase has an estimated 20,000 people and Amedzofe with approximately 6,000.

As Mensa is completing his philanthropic efforts in the Black Star of Africa, he will also be co-headlining the music festival with Chance The Rapper, Erykah Badu, Jeremih, T-Pain, Tobe Nwigwe and more on Friday (Jan. 6).