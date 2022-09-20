Vic Mensa Donates $10K In Gas, Samples 93 Boyz Cannabis Line In Chicago

Rapper Vic Mensa headed back to his home city to give Chicagoans free gas. Held at a BP station in a Southside neighborhood, the “Down On My Luck,” rapper spent over $10,000 in fuel and offered citizens pre-rolled samples of his own weed strain. According to TMZ, Vic’s inaugural cannabis company, 93 Boyz, hosted the gas giveaway and fueled 200 cars.

“I don’t know how I’ma get gas to take you to work,” said one appreciative woman to her granddaughter at the event. “We have $5 on the car then you all came. Ain’t nothing but God and blessings. I just want to say thank you, that’s all, okay.” Mensa responded, “God bless you. We appreciate you. 93 Boyz got you.”

Launched in August of this year, 93 Boyz is the Windy City’s first Black-owned cannabis company. While speaking with the tabloid website, Mensa expressed feeling good about serving his community, especially with the increase in gas prices. Vic also shared that the 93 Boyz’s goal is to always be performing acts of charity for inner city minorities.

“I feel phenomenal to be able to be the first Black-owned cannabis brand operating in the state of Illinois,” Mensa said in early August amid launching the brand. “At the same time, I recognize that excitement comes with much more work to do culturally. I feel the excitement.”

Mensa explained the brand’s concept in an interview with Block Club Chicago. “We’re a premium gas company, he said. “We’ve got our finger on the pulse as far as genetics go. There’s no flavor in the Illinois market. There’s no cool, like streetwear-akin brands like there are in Los Angeles and other markets. There’s nothing ill over here. Our intention was to bring in the really ill cannabis.”

93 Boyz pre-rolls are currently available for purchase at Dispensary33 in Andersonville and West Loop Mission Dispensaries in South Chicago. Consumers can also find the cannabis line in suburban Calumet City, Ill. as well as several other dispensaries across the state.

