Vic Mensa Addresses Beef With Drake, Akademiks In 15-Minute Freestyle

Vic Mensa cleared the air on his previous issues with Drake, DJ Akademiks, and more in a new freestyle. Mensa visited Sway’s Universe on Wednesday (May 24), where the 29-year-old unleashed a 15-minute onslaught. Midway through his first freestyle, Vic addressed past controversies he felt were “holding [him] back.”

“I fell victim to addictions and my mental state/ Stupid sh*t, like dissing Drake/ That was a big mistake,” Vic spits, referencing 2017’s “Danger,” a diss track aimed at Drizzy. “But when you raised in a cage, all you know is MMA/ I dissed Yachty, dissed Ak, dissed XXX/ It was disrespect/ It made the fans disinvest.”

Later in the interview, the Chicago native elaborated on the bars. Mensa stated that he had a chance to talk to “the 6 God” and Lil Yachty about their issues and settled their quarrels.

The musician also detailed that he hasn’t hashed things out with Ak but is open to officially appearing on his show to end their problems.

“I’ve actually spoken to all of ’em, man,” he said. “I saw Drake at Virgil’s funeral and had some words with him. Yeah, he was [open to it]. He was like, ‘Man, honestly, I didn’t even understand it.’ And when I recall and think back, it was like, I was just gassed up being young. You know, Kanye, JAY-Z – they bickering, so I wanna jump in. It was unnecessary. I spoke to him.”

“When we was working on Kanye’s album, I spoke to Lil Yachty. And it was all love. He was like, ‘Man — it’s all love, bro. We grown men. That was forever ago.’

“Akademiks is one person that I have not spoken to. But I’m at the space right now where I don’t got room in my spirit for beef, no problems with nobody. I’m beyond that. So, I’ma sit down with Akademiks. I’ll go on his show and speak to him. Because me and Akademiks’ [issues], it was really more ideological too.”

