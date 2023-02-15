Vic Mensa Slams DJ Akademiks For “Parasitic Platform”

Vic Mensa recently had some words for DJ Akademiks and his commentary on Chicago’s drill rap movement. During an interview with Paper, The 29-year-old rapper accused the media personality of having a “parasitic platform.”

“The drill movement was always conflicting for me,” the “Rollin’ Like A Stoner” rapper told the magazine. “While I loved the artistic expression in the music, I also had a front-row seat to the real-life accompaniment to that music. Friends of mine were killed in the midst of drill rap beef and all that sh*t.”

He discussed how his personal connection to tragedy is what made him frustrated by what the former Everyday Struggle host used to say about his city. “That was why I got into it with Akademiks, because a kid that I grew up with and went to karate with when we were five years old ended up being a street n***a, gang banging, et cetera.

“He was also a very talented rapper. When he got killed, there was music involved, there were big drill artists involved, and I heard about it on Akademiks’ parasitic platform. So that’s why I was upset.” Mensa’s 2017’s trip to Everyday Struggle went viral after the Chicago rapper called Akademiks a “bi**h” and Ak replied, “In what sense?”

“I wanted to slap you in your face honestly,” Vic told the current Off The Record host. “I’m just seeing you here and this is a tame environment so I would keep it to my words, but I really felt as though people exactly like you sensationalized and made a following off of clowning situations that we go through in real life.”

He continued: “I really think you a bi**h because there’s a video that you put up about a person named Trey 57, making all these jokes like ‘Here’s another Chiraq savage, this guy’s stupid, he messed with the Grim Reaper.’ Like ni**a, this is not a video game. That’s a ni**a I grew up with I knew since I was five years old.”

Relive their original exchange in the video below.