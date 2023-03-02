Vic Mensa Sleeps Outdoors To Raise Money For Chicago’s Homeless Community

Vic Mensa took his philanthropic efforts to a new level for Chicago’s homeless community. The 29-year-old artist slept outdoors in a tent under the city’s viaduct for one night.

The rapper joined a group of people on Tuesday evening (Feb. 28) to hand out meals to the homeless and encouraged them to get a sense of their harsh living conditions in the Windy City. The rapper’s intention was to support philanthropist Englewood Barbie who sought to raise $1 million to build a homeless shelter. TMZ reported they’ve raised $126,000 so far. Donations can be made on Givebutter.com.

“We outside tonight in Chicago sleeping underneath the viaduct raising money to help my homegirl Englewood Barbie build her own shelter to provide for the unhoused of Chicago,” Mensa said. “It’s cold as f**k but it’s wild to think that people have to live outside every night. In the wintertime, people freeze to death so we’re taking this moment to honor that experience and do our part to work to make the city a better place.”

Mensa has been heavy on unconventional moves as of late. His recent single “Strawberry Louis Vuitton” has an accompanying video featuring him jumping out of an airplane while playing the guitar. He expressed his passion for working on its full scope and creating something special without a major budget.

“i get so tired of being in the industry and people always telling you ‘you need 50k to even think about shooting a video’ like yo, what happened to our creativity?” he wrote in a January Instagram post. “we started making sh*t that impacted the world with NO money, just ideas inspiration and grind! it can be so easy to come into success and budgets and now just toss the responsibility of developing the creative to the label, or have directors submit treatments etc. but it just don’t hit the same!”

As for his sophomore album, Mensa shared its completion, so “Strawberry Louis Vuitton” could be the jumpstart for his rollout—no pun intended.