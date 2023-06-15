Victor Cruz, Nick Young Say They Can Take DJ Khaled, Diddy On The Golf Course

Golf has become more and more attractive to music entertainers and players in the respective fields of basketball, football, and more.

Aside from unconventional skilled players of match play like ScHoolboy Q and J.R. Smith, there are also talents like DJ Khaled and Diddy who have been sharpening their skills on the course. Now, NFL and NBA stars Victor Cruz and Nick Young have joined in on the fun.

During the launch of both Cruz and Young’s partnership with Tequila Avión, the two spoke with VIBE about their passion for golf as athletes in different fields. They also delved into their partnership with the spirit brand and who they could take on the course for a round of golf.

Nick Young and Victor Cruz for Tequila Avión Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

“I don’t know about ScHoolboy,” Young said about going against the rapper. Cruz added, “Nah, ScHoolboy been playing a long time and swing nice, too. He got nice swing.”

He continued, “ScHoolboy’s been rocking. He’s been playing. I’m trying to play with ScHoolboy to get some tips. I’m trying to play with him and learn. But Khaled, Diddy, and J.R., we got some time. J.R. been playing like 16 years, so we got some time to catch up to Swish.”

When speaking of newcomers like Khaled and Diddy, the former New York Giants wide receiver said, “Diddy just started, so I ain’t ain’t worried about Diddy. We can get Diddy,” as Young added, “I’ll take DJ Khaled.” Cruz continued, jokingly saying, “I don’t care if it’s his tournament. I’m coming for you too, Khaled. Okay?”

The tournament Cruz speaks of is DJ Khaled’s inaugural We The Best Foundation Golf Classic that’s taking place on Thursday (July 20) at the Miami Beach Golf Club in Florida. Khaled and friends will “Golf for a great cause” as the proceeds will benefit the WTB Foundation and its efforts in education, the arts, and more.

“I had this incredible vision to combine my love of golf with my love to help others. So, it’s my honor to invite you to the inaugural Jordan x We The Best Foundation Golf Classic!” Khaled captioned the Instagram post promoting the event.

As they embark on their new leisure of golfing, both Cruz and Young have also created their own signature drinks with Tequila Avión named the Swaggy Marg and the Spicy Cruzarita.

The Swaggy marg and the spicy Cruzarita

Speaking about partnering with Avión, Cruz said, “When they reached out with this opportunity, it just felt like a no-brainer. We both have an elevated sense of style and elevated things that we do. I feel like Tequila Avión has that same level of elevation. When they came up to us, and we got to make our drinks and put our Spicy Cruzarita together, it just made sense.”

Young added, “It just made sense into who I am and what I speak to. It just made sense into who I am as a person and what I enjoy in my drinks as well. It just felt like it tied in hand in hand.”

Both curated cocktails are available in a kit, which includes either Tequila Avión Reserva 44 or Cristalino along with a crystal decanter. Golf accessories will also be paired with the collection, including a bespoke leather nickel bag, ball marker, bar towel, and a limited autographed collectible golf ball by the athletes themselves.

The kits are available for a limited time on Sourced Craft Cocktails’s website at $230 each.