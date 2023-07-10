Victoria Monét Announces Official Dates For The JAGUAR Tour

Victoria Monét has announced her first-ever solo headlining tour. Named after her magnum opus, JAGUAR, and its forthcoming sequel, the trek will boast performances of songs from both albums.
The 22-city run is set to kick off on Sept. 6 in Detroit. Monét will then hit up major cities like Toronto, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, before a grand finale in Chicago on Oct. 22. Tickets for The JAGUAR Tour will be available starting this Friday (July 14) at 10 a.m. local time on her website.
The highly anticipated JAGUAR II LP is officially set to arrive on Aug. 25 via Lovett Music/RCA Records. The first installment made its debut in 2020, and the “A** Like That” crooner is aware her fans have been patiently waiting for the follow-up. “We’ve waited 3 years, don’t let this flop,” she wrote on Instagram last month along with the announcement.
The songstress has been on a hot streak so far this year, dropping off well-received singles like “Smoke” featuring Lucky Daye, “Party Girls” featuring Buju Banton, and most recently, “On My Mama.” In a recent interview on The Ebro Show on Apple Music 1, Monét opened up about her state of mind while penning hits for the forthcoming project.
“I was really having a hard time. I had postpartum depression, I was still breastfeeding, just adjusting to the life, but also in the midst of COVID,” explained the mother of one. “So we’re in a pandemic, everything’s a little bit risky, scary to even be in the studio with a child. And ‘On My Mama’ was the first record I did that I actually liked. But it came while I was in a place of disbelief in what I was actually saying. So it’s almost like I had to speak it into existence.”
Revisit “On My Mama” above and check out the full list of dates for The JAGUAR Tour down below.
Sept. 6 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
Sept. 8 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Sept. 11 – Boston, MA @ Royale
Sept. 13 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Sept. 15 – Washington, D.C. @ The Howard Theatre
Sept. 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)
Sept. 18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
Sept. 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
Sept. 21 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater New Orleans
Sept. 22 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
Sept. 24 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
Sept. 26 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
Sept. 28 – Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford
Sept. 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Oct. 1 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
Oct. 3 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
Oct. 6 – Portland, OR @ The Wonder Ballroom
Oct. 7 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
Oct. 9 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
Oct. 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
Oct. 22 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues