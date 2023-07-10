Victoria Monét Announces Official Dates For The JAGUAR Tour

Victoria Monét has announced her first-ever solo headlining tour. Named after her magnum opus, JAGUAR, and its forthcoming sequel, the trek will boast performances of songs from both albums.

The 22-city run is set to kick off on Sept. 6 in Detroit. Monét will then hit up major cities like Toronto, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, before a grand finale in Chicago on Oct. 22. Tickets for The JAGUAR Tour will be available starting this Friday (July 14) at 10 a.m. local time on her website.

The highly anticipated JAGUAR II LP is officially set to arrive on Aug. 25 via Lovett Music/RCA Records. The first installment made its debut in 2020, and the “A** Like That” crooner is aware her fans have been patiently waiting for the follow-up. “We’ve waited 3 years, don’t let this flop,” she wrote on Instagram last month along with the announcement.

The songstress has been on a hot streak so far this year, dropping off well-received singles like “Smoke” featuring Lucky Daye, “Party Girls” featuring Buju Banton, and most recently, “On My Mama.” In a recent interview on The Ebro Show on Apple Music 1, Monét opened up about her state of mind while penning hits for the forthcoming project.

“I was really having a hard time. I had postpartum depression, I was still breastfeeding, just adjusting to the life, but also in the midst of COVID,” explained the mother of one. “So we’re in a pandemic, everything’s a little bit risky, scary to even be in the studio with a child. And ‘On My Mama’ was the first record I did that I actually liked. But it came while I was in a place of disbelief in what I was actually saying. So it’s almost like I had to speak it into existence.”

Revisit “On My Mama” above and check out the full list of dates for The JAGUAR Tour down below.

Sept. 6 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

Sept. 8 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Sept. 11 – Boston, MA @ Royale

Sept. 13 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Sept. 15 – Washington, D.C. @ The Howard Theatre

Sept. 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

Sept. 18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

Sept. 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

Sept. 21 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater New Orleans

Sept. 22 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Sept. 24 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

Sept. 26 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

Sept. 28 – Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford

Sept. 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Oct. 1 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

Oct. 3 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

Oct. 6 – Portland, OR @ The Wonder Ballroom

Oct. 7 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Oct. 9 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Oct. 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

Oct. 22 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues