Video Surfaces Of King Von Requesting Protective Custody Due To Sexual Orientation

A video has surfaced this week showing late rapper King Von requesting protective custody while incarcerated, due to his alleged sexual orientation.

On Tuesday (July 18), the Instagram page @chiraq_rares shared the 2017 clip where the Chicago rapper can be seen and heard confirming to authorities that he doesn’t want to be placed in a homophobic sector.

“They’re supposed to be a Christian at the end of the day,” Von says about inmates in the video while standing with his legs crossed. “But they got a problem with gay people.” When asked again if he wanted protective custody due to his sexual orientation, he simply said, “Yes.”

Further in the clip, Von yells out to an inmate passing by, “Bye lil’ Josh,” before blowing him a kiss and telling him, “I’ma f**k you, too!” He then yells out to another detainee, “They trying to let me suck they d*ck,'” speaking of the guards holding him in a secure area. The “Take Her To The O” rapper has never claimed to be gay while he was alive.

See the clip below.

According to XXL, the jail move could be connected to his 2014 arrest for being accused of fatally shooting Malcolm Stuckey and wounding two others. In May 2014, King Von, née Dayvon Bennett, and his associate Michael Wade reportedly approached Stuckey and two others at a party. Allegedly, Von and Wade began shooting at the victims before fleeing the scene, killing Stuckey.

In July of that year, the 26-year-old was charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder for the killings. In late 2017, Von was released after witnesses failed to testify against him.

Three years later, King Von was shot and killed in Atlanta on Nov. 6, 2020. The assailant Timothy Leeks, who is affiliated with rapper Quando Rondo, was charged with his murder. The killing resulted from a fight between the two rappers outside of an Atlanta hookah lounge.

