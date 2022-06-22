Vince Staples And Joe Budden Talk How Drake’s Dance Album May Mark Rap Music’s End

The impromptu release of Drake’s latest album, Honestly, Nevermind, has created a stir among fans within the Hip-Hop community due to its eclectic, house-driven sound. While a number of listeners have praised Drizzy’s willingness to go out on a creative limb, some have deemed the project as indicative of the direction rap music will tread in the future, with figures like Joe Budden questioning if it could mark the impending end of the genre as we’ve traditionally known it.

However, during a recent episode of the Joe Budden Podcast, the rapper turned media personality asked call-in guest Vince Staples about his thoughts on the matter, with Staples comparing Honestly, Nevermind to his own genre-blending album, Big Fish Theory.

“Do you think Drake putting out a dance album gets us closer to the elimination of rap music as a whole?” Budden asked.

“Yeah, I did that in 2017, ni**as was on me,” Vince said when asked about Honestly, Nevermind‘s potential impact. “That Big Fish Theory, ni**as was mad at that, ‘What’s up with this ni**a?!’”

Staples continued, adding, “I think music is just it’s just always been very very visual. When I think about an artist, visual things pop up….So, when you think about where music is heading, everything is Instagram. Everything looks the same, everything moves the same, everyone dresses the same, everyone talks the same. So, the genre sh*t is gonna have to go out the window eventually. It’s just too hard to separate culture because the internet has kinda pushing everything in the same little bubble.”

Watch the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast below. Staples’ response can be heard at the 1:57:09 mark.