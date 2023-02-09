Viola Davis Will Be Honored With Chaplin Award From Film at Lincoln Center

Newly EGOT-ed star Viola Davis will be honored with the 48th Chaplin Award by Film at Lincoln Center on April 24.

The Woman King actress’ memoir, Finding Me, will now be honored during the evening’s gala at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in New York City, as she just earned a GRAMMY for Best Audio Book Narration. She’s also earned five Emmy nominations, which includes recognition for her role in How to Get Away With Murder.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

At this year’s GRAMMYs Davis spoke on now being the recipient of a Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony award and what her memoir meant to her.

“I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola. To honor her, her life, her joy, her trauma, everything and it’s just been such a journey. I just EGOT!” she exclaimed. “To everybody who was a part of my story and the best chapter yet — my loves — Julius, Genesis, you are my life and my joy. The best chapter in my book.”

Speaking on why the Hollywood A-lister deserves to be honored with the Chaplin Award, President of Film at Lincoln Center, Lesli Klainberg, stated: “Viola Davis brings her tremendous skill and fierce emotional intelligence to everything she does. The range of her accomplishments is remarkable — as an actor in film, television, and theater; as a producer opening doors for new voices; and as an inspirational memoirist.”

She added, “She is truly a force. We are honored to dedicate an evening to celebrating her achievements and talents at the 48th Chaplin Award gala.”

Viola Davis accepts the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling award for “Finding Me” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

This year, Davis also earned the Chairman’s Award at the Palm Springs Film Awards, which has recognized her notable work for starring in and producing The Woman King. The 57-year-old is now set to star in AIR, a biographical comedy-drama directed by Ben Affleck which premieres on April 5.