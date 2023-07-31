Viola Davis Delays Filming ‘G20’ Despite SAG-AFTRA Waiver

Davis attends the "Monster" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.

Viola Davis has updated fans on the progress of the pending film G20 as the dual Screen Actors Guild — American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and Writers Guild of America (WGA) strikes continue.

“I love this movie, but I do not feel that it would be appropriate for this production to move forward during the strike,” shared the 57-year-old with Deadline in a new interview published on Saturday (July 30). “I appreciate that the producers on the project agree with this decision. JuVee Productions and I stand in solidarity with actors, SAG/AFTRA, and the WGA.”

Set to star and be produced by Davis, G20 is described as an action thriller that sees terrorists overtake the G20 Summit.

Viola Davis attends the “Monster” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The action film is listed among several other movies and television shows that have been granted an interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA. According to the website, permission for production on G20 to begin was issued last week.

Per Deadline, the film was granted approval because it comes from the non-AMPTP-affiliated MRC and will only be distributed by Amazon Studios.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher speaks as SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland looks on at a press conference announcing their strike against Hollywood studios on July 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Mario Tama/Getty Images

The SAG-AFTRA strike began earlier this month after Hollywood studios failed to negotiate fair contracts with union representatives. As the movement continues, actors will not participate in press junkets, conventions, interviews, and Emmy campaigns.

“We are the victims here,” explained SAG-AFTRA President, actress Fran Drescher. “We are being victimized by a very greedy entity. I am shocked by the way the people that we have been in business with are treating us… It is disgusting; shame on them. You cannot change the business model as much as it has changed and not expect the contract to change, too.”