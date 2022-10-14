Viola Davis Keeps It Real On ‘Hot Ones’: “My Lips Are Burning Off”

Viola Davis is the latest celebrity to take on the challenge of eating extra spicy chicken wings during a casual interview on Hot Ones with Sean Evans. The veteran actress discussed The Woman King, career highlights, and even shared advice for rising talents all while the hot sauce intensified.

“I grew up around spicy food,” expressed Davis after being introduced by the eager host. “South Carolina, you know, you can’t get hot enough. But as I’ve aged, some things are going on in my digestive system. But I’m hopeful.”

She continued to indulge in chicken wings and discuss The Woman King.

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 03: Viola Davis attends “The Woman King” UK Gala Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 03, 2022 in London, England. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

“You have to toss 200-and-something-pound men over your shoulder, there were swords,” she described. “We trained five hours a day. We did all the stunts ourselves. No CGI. It was all us.”

Elsewhere during her appearance, the How To Get Away With Murder star discussed monologues and how to select the right one.

“Is there a science to picking out the right audition monologue? Is there a right or wrong way to do it?” Evans asks.

“Yes, I think so. I think that when you audition for something, I think you should always pick a monologue that’s closer to who you are, and don’t talk for too long,” the acclaimed actress advised. “Nobody wants to sit ten minutes.”

HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER, l-r: Jackie Geary, Karla Souza, Viola Davis, Alfred Enoch in ‘Best Christmas Ever’ (Season 1, Episode 11, aired February 5, 2015). Mitch Haaseth/©ABC/courtesy Everett Collection

As the wing sauce got higher on the Scoville scale, the actress began to feel the heat.

“You know what, I can’t talk anymore. My lips are burning off, and I got some lips, Davis exclaims as she gulps a glass of water.

“How can you say you’re being my friend? I mean, you’re a very lovely man and you sort of cute too, but let me tell you something. I don’t believe you.”

Watch the full episode of Hot Ones featuring Viola Davis above.