Virgil Abloh’s Funeral Attended By Star-Studded Mix Of Close Friends

A private funeral for pioneering designer Virgil Abloh was held on Monday (Dec. 7) at the Museum Of Contemporary Art in his hometown of Chicago with a number of stars from the fashion, entertainment, and music industries converging to mourn the trailblazer and pay their respects.

In addition to Abloh’s family, the service was attended by many of Abloh’s closest celeb pals, including Kanye West, Tyler, the Creator, Drake, Kid Cudi, and A$AP Rocky. Other attendees that were spotted at Abloh’s funeral were Frank Ocean, Rihanna, Vic Mensa, Kendall Jenner, Don C, Jerry Lorenzo, and Kim Kardashian, who was seen seated beside estranged husband Kanye West, whom she departed the service with.

Emotions ran high throughout the service, with Tyler, the Creator breaking down while giving a eulogy detailing his friendship with Abloh. Lauryn Hill, who performed her classic single, “Everything Is Everything,” shed tears of her own while memorializing the late designer. In photos shared by Chicago activist Englewood Barbie, many of the attendees were captured in a state of mourning, including Rihanna, who was seen being comforted by her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, one of the earliest champions of Virgil’s work.

The first Black art director for Louis Vuitton, Abloh passed away last month on Nov. 28 following a private battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare form of cancer. He was 41 at the time of his death.

See some of the pictures from Abloh’s funeral service below.