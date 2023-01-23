Vivica A. Fox Says Cameo In SZA’s “Kill Bill” Video Led To New Fan Theories

Actress and TV host Vivica A. Fox recently opened up about reprising her 2003 Kill Bill role as Vernita Green, a.k.a. Copperhead, in SZA’s visual for the S.O.S. single of the same name.

“Oh my gosh. Did that go viral or what?” Fox recalled to People Sunday of fans praising her recruitment to the music video and speculating a third installment of the film series. “People were making up their own storylines! My phone blew up that day and the internet as well. Yeah, I think people thought ‘it’s gonna be this thing.'”

About a minute and thirty-seven seconds into the video, Fox gives SZA a ride following her mobile home being shot up by her boyfriend.

YouTUbe screenshot

“They were like, ‘Yes! SZA is playing Vivica Fox’s daughter in Kill Bill! Now we know! She’s gonna come back and go after Uma Thurman,’ I’m like, ‘Not exactly…’ So that was great,” she added about fans’ theories. “I was very honored to work with SZA. She’s so lovely.”

Clarifying what the TDE artist’s role was in the Christian Breslauer-directed video, she explained: “Mainly SZA was imitating Uma Thurman’s character because her boyfriend had did her wrong. She’s like, ‘Should I go kill my ex?’ You know, people were like, ‘Wow, those lyrics are a little violent.’ It was a little violent, but Kill Bill was violent, so come on.”

She continued with, “But I believe that that was also the hunger. People have really been waiting on Kill Bill 3.”

Watch the music video for “Kill Bill” below.

It’s been 19 years since Kill Bill: Vol. 2 was released. With no update on when the next installment of the Quentin Tarantino film will be produced, Fox shared what she heard the next one could be about.

“Just like everybody else, I heard that if we do Kill Bill 3, it [might] be about my ‘daughter’ seeking revenge,” she said before giving a reason for its delay.

“Quentin [Tarantino] works when he wants to, honey.”