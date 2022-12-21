Vivica Fox Defends Megan Thee Stallion After Joe Budden’s Comments

Vivica Fox has issued a response to Joe Budden after he claimed not to like Megan Thee Stallion. The Soul Food actress delivered her remarks on the Fox Soul show, Cocktails with Queens. While on his self-titled podcast, Budden asserted he had personal reasons for his dislike of like the Houston rapper as Tory Lanez stands trial.

“Joe Budden, if you don’t button it up and sit yo b**ch a** down,” the Set It Off actress exclaimed. “Hatin’ on that girl. Okay, y’all mad ’cause girls right now is ruling rap. It’s just driving y’all crazy that the sistas is just ruling and taking numbers and can tell y’all about y’all self [and] look sexy with it.”

Fox continued, “It’s a new day! But if you wanted some attention, to be honest with you, I think that’s the wrong one to try and get it from because it’s really coming out. Facts are finally coming out after so many years of this trial being long-awaited that she was shot. Get used to it, brother. It’s a new day.”

Her cohost Claudia Jordan also had words for the “Pump It Up” rapper.

“If you want to talk about somebody doing something bad to someone your friends with, maybe you’re not the one to say that,” began the former Real Housewives Of Atlanta star. “From what I remember you were one that has been accused by at least three women of being abusive, one to the point of miscarriage.”

Jordan continued, “The last time you had a hit, it was hitting a woman,” and added after criticizing the fallout between Budden and his former podcast cohosts, “And yes im going to go there and you can say whatever you want about me, I don’t give a God damn…this whole trial has become about her sexual history.”

Claudia Jordan attends the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked

According to The Source, Joe Budden has responded to both women on his podcast, and told both Jordan and Fox to “shut the f**k up.”

“Vivica Fox, once regarded as the Black woman that all America wanted to be with, just so we clear on that, a long fall from grace,” Budden said. “You bi**hes don’t know how to usefully use your pu**y broth is the problem. Be very careful with how you continue to speak about me.”