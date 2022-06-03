Vivica Fox Emotionally Reacts To Jada Pinkett Smith’s Oscar Slap Comments: “There Was No Accountability”

The aftermath of the infamous Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscar slap has not yet withered. In the latest episode of Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith finally broke her silence about her husband’s impulsive gesture to defend her feelings. As many friends and fans of both entertainers have shared mixed feelings regarding both Will’s reasoning for the slap and Chris’ counteraction, Vivica Fox has decided to share her thought.

On Thursday (June 2), fellow Set It Off castmate and Independence Day co-star Vivica Fox decided to chime in on the long-awaited response from Jada during the “Hot Topic” segment of The Wendy Williams Show with alternate co-host Carson Kressley.

“This is going to be difficult for me,” she began. “These are my peers. I’ve done a movie with both of them. ‘Set It Off’ with Jada and ‘Independence Day’ with Will Smith, which absolutely changed my life.”

While struggling to hold back tears, she continued: “When I saw this video last night. It made me cry. I’ll be very honest with you guys…I really felt, to be a partner to Will Smith—whose career basically took a crumble that night—we were all rooting for Will Smith that night [Oscar night]. We all wanted him to win. Will Smith that night, as far as I’m concerned, was going to be crowned this generation’s Sydney Poitier…which is a huge honor.”

“I felt to be a good partner, there was no accountability,” Fox added. “Will Smith was defending her [Jada] honor. That was the reason he walked on stage and slapped [Chris Rock] because he felt like his wife had been offended. So for me to see no accountability as a partner.”

She pointed out that viewers should not forget that Chris Rock was assaulted for telling a joke that she felt wasn’t that bad. Fox also highlighted the fact that the show was executively produced by Will Packard, a Black man.

After expressing her love for the Smith family, Fox ended by saying how she wishes there was a little more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada’s part. Kressley referred to Jada’s demeanor in the video as “robotic. Fox followed up by describing her stance as a “little cold.”

Watch her share her thoughts at the 6-minute and 48-second mark of the video below. What do you think?