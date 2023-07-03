Vivica A. Fox Believes SZA Originally Wanted Uma Thurman For “Kill Bill” Video

Vivica A. Fox attends the Red Carpet Premiere of "Skilled" at Chefdance on January 22, 2023 in Park City, Utah.

Vivica A. Fox has opened up about how she landed her cameo in SZA’s “Kill Bill” video.

During an interview with AV Club, the 58-year-old shared her reaction to being selected by the team behind the visual.

“When I got it, I was surprised, to be honest with you,” explained the leading lady.

“‘Cause they called…[It] took them five days to finally decide that they were gonna hire me, ’cause I think they wanted Uma Thurman,” laughed the actress continuing, “Which is cool, I mean, it is her franchise, as well as mine.”

The Set It Off star continued to explain that although she believes they aimed for Thurman, her talents made more sense.

“But when you think about it, it’s a little bit more fitting for SZA and Vivica to be together because we’re both African American women and when it came out, people just ran with it. They were like, ‘They’re going to make Kill Bill 3, finally.’ Because people have been waiting for Kill Bill 3 for such a long time and see my daughter get revenge on Uma.”

“Kill Bill” was issued on the New Jersey singer’s latest album SOS, released in December 2022 to critical acclaim. The song earned the 33-year-old her first No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. The revenge-filled pop track continued to break multiple chart records.

“I love Vivica A. Fox’s character. I love Lucy Liu’s character. I even love Bill because he’s super complex. I feel like he doesn’t understand why he did what he did. He’s void of emotion, but he loved The Bride so much that he couldn’t stand her to be with anyone else,” shared the Grammy Award-winning singer ahead of the “Kill Bill” music video’s official release.

A remix to “Kill Bill” featuring Doja Cat was issued earlier this year with an animated visualizer. Check it out below.