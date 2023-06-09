Vivica A. Fox Says “Why Not” To New Romance With Ex 50 Cent

50 Cent and Vivica A. Fox during the pre-show interviews on the MTV News Platform at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 28, 2003 in New York City

Vivica A. Fox opened up about her love life, hinting that she may be willing to spin the block on her entertainment mogul ex-boyfriend. Speaking on an episode of Sherri Shepherd’s eponymous talk show, the actress revealed the possibility of welcoming 50 Cent back into her life romantically.

“He’s still saying your name,” exclaimed Shepherd, referring to the G-Unit founder’s response to Fox’s upcoming First Lady of BMF film project. “Curtis is still saying your name, how do you feel about that?”

Fox responded, “I took it as a compliment, that was his way of showing support. Thanks, boo.”

50 Cent and Vivica A. Fox during the pre-show interviews on the MTV News Platform at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 28, 2003 in New York City Mark Mainz/Getty Images

As the host took her guest down memory lane, she questioned the Kill Bill actress about dating the “Many Men” rapper in the future.

“Ben [Affleck] and Jen [Jennifer Lopez] did it, why not?” remarked the 58-year-old. She continued to detail, “I’m looking for a partner… someone that’s fun, got their own identity… their own money. I’m not trying to be a sugar mama.”

Later in the laughter-filled conversation, Fox acknowledges 50 Cent’s “beautiful girlfriend” Cuban Link.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Jamira Haines attend the red carpet premiere of Starz “BMF” Season 2 at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 05, 2023 in Hollywood, California. JC Olivera/Getty Images

In 2021, the Set It Off star called the Queens rapper “the love of my life.” According to Billboard, 50 Cent responded calmly to the revelation, detailing the couple initially split due to the publicity of their relationship.

“I’m never bothered by when she says that,” explained the Power producer. “At the time that we actually connected with each other, we were unconscious of everything else.”

Check out Vivica A. Fox in conversation with Sherri Shepherd below.