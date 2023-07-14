Vybz Kartel’s Privy Council Appeal Date Set For 2024

Vybz Kartel received a new provisional date with the United Kingdom’s Privy Council set for April 2024. According to DanceHall Mag, the Jamaican artist will have a final shot to gain his freedom from behind bars and overturn his murder charge when he stands before the court from April 16-18, 2024.

Bert Samuels, the attorney for Shawn “Shawn Storm” Campbell, who is also charged with murder, stated that they would be readying their arguments to be made for the quartet’s appeal.

“This date is not permanent. It may be changed, but we’re happy to know that finally, these matters will be heard by the highest court, the Privy Council… we hope that the appeal will be heard and that we will be victorious,” Samuels said.

Along with Campbell, Kartel, né Adidja Azim Palmer, Kahira Jones, and Andre St. John were all accused of murdering Clive “Lizard” Williams in 2011. In April 2014, the men were handed life sentences for the killing.

Vybz Kartel poses for a photo backstage during MTV’s Tempo network launch celebration October 16, 2005 in St. Mary, Jamaica. Gries/Getty Images

Since being locked up, Vybez’s prison stint has been rough, with the musician reportedly facing a “life-threatening” illness. According to Fox 5 News, his private doctor expressed that his Graves’ Disease and heart condition have worsened under inhumane prison conditions in solitary lockdown in June 2023. Isat Buchanan, the superstar’s human rights attorney, disclosed that his condition could be fatal if he doesn’t get the help he needs soon.

“Mr. Palmer’s illness is actually life-threatening,” Buchanan expressed. “He’s in a cell, and if you can picture a brick oven, because that’s how those cells are built, the ventilation is next to none.”

“His neck was swollen, if you think of a shirt that is about 18.5 inches in the neck area, you couldn’t close the collar on his neck, and that’s how bad it is in this moment. His face is actually swollen. And one other thing. He always wears glasses; in this condition, that causes his eyes to protrude.”

His human rights attorney continued, voicing unease for Palmer succumbing to his illness before a potential appeal. “Fighting for his life, yes, because it can be dangerous. We do not want to get a phone call to say that because he was under this 23-hour lockdown and unable to breathe, he succumbed to his illness,” he said.