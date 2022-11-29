Wack 100 Responds To Bobby Shmurda’s Threats

Wack 100 has responded to threats made by Bobby Shmurda, who recently called out the rap manager during a verbal tirade. The West Coast native addressed the Brooklyn rapper with an offer to introduce him to a trans model who goes by the name Naughty Nerd Ninja, a reference to Shmurda’s rumored involvement with a transgender woman.

“@itsbobbyshmurda We have somebody to your liking,” the controversial commentator wrote in the caption of a photo of Naughty Nerd Ninja posted on his Instagram account. “@naughtynerdninja is an open Transgender woman. Very respectful. Come to the [100] show on @clubhouse and you can meet #Naughty. Don’t say I didn’t look out for you. WE KNOW WHAT U LIKE.”

Wack would later share an image of Shmurda spliced onto a photo of Naughty Nerd Ninja to appear as if they were together in the same setting. “Well Guess it worked out … @naughtynerdninja & @itsbobbyshmurda came together. Hope he has a #Booming session,” he wrote in the caption of the edited picture.

The manager’s comments follow an Instagram Live session during which Shmurda warned that he’d “boom” Wack, or anyone else mentioning his name in a derogatory manner, on camera. “Any ni**a I catch, like Wack, any of y’all ni**as. Y’all can record this. I’m going to boom them on camera,” Bobby expressed. “On camera, live. ‘You on parole.’ I don’t give a f**k. I’m going to boom on you ni**as on camera. On my dead grandmother, ni**a. Next ni**a call my name, and ni**as who called my name already. Wack, when I catch y’all, on my dead grandmother, I’m gonna boom y’all.”

In addition to his issues with Wack 100, Bobby Shmurda also recently spoke out against NBA YoungBoy, but has since shied away from those comments, deeming that as mere ploys for attention and engagement. “I’m just playing. I didn’t do nothing to two people for the year. I was just playing, ok?” Bobby said in a clip. “And I was just trying to get some views. Ain’t do nothing to nobody! Just how I be playing on the Instagrams! Please I don’t want no beef @nba_youngboy [crying face emojis].”

After issuing his own responses to Shmurda, the Baton Rouge native deactivated his Instagram, which was picked up by DJ Akademiks’ social media accounts. In his own messages, the hit-maker accused Shmurda of clout-chasing and referred to him as a slave. “I see why n*ggas irrelevant today. Be trying to make all the sense thinking what they saying real but sounding stupid asf’ Just mind yo businesses. And stop the violence,” YoungBoy expressed.