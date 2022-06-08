Wack 100 On Future’s Music And Delivery: “I Can’t Listen Or Watch For A Hour”

Music manager Wack 100 attends The Games special screening of his new film "The Making of The Documentary 2" at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on September 28, 2015 in Hollywood, California.

Infamous music manager Wack 100, real name Cash Jones, had a few things to get off of his chest about rapper Future during an audio conversation on social media app Clubhouse. In a recording of the conversation posted on Youtube, remarks made by Wack surfaced where he shared his unapologetic views of the I Never Liked You rapper’s music and performance style.

After starting off with his opinions on Yung Miami and her dealings with Diddy, and even the father of her child, 808 Mafia producer Southside, Wack then transitioned the conversation into his thoughts about Future. “Why you saying I’m hating on Future?” he says. “I’m just telling you his music is dreary and same… one-dimensional. I can’t listen or watch that ni**a on no stage for a hour, bro.”

Wack continued: “That’s not hate, bro. I don’t think–you gotta understand. I don’t get high … maybe you gotta be high. We talking about headlining. Ni**as coming behind Busta Rhymes … Future definitely cannot come behind Busta Rhymes’s performance. It’s like from one extreme to the next. Like, Busta gonna have a seizure and aneurism and a heart attack on stage. This ni**a [Future] comes up same sh*t.”

“This ni**a Future, bro, his sh*t is just one pocket and that’s just what it is,” he added. “Ni**a, even on the Drake tour, they didn’t let Future do a full set. Drake came out for forty-five [minutes]. Future came out for twenty-five [minutes], and then Drake came back out! I’m telling you. I started nodding out during Future’s set!”

With a few speakers agreeing with his viewpoint, somehow rapper Ja Rule was thrown into the conversation for public opinion, joking that if it was him that Wack was speaking on, then it would be ok. “Ja has laid-back music, so it would fit,” he responded.

Wack—who is mostly known for managing the music careers of artists like Blueface, The Game, Ray J, and more recently rapper 6ix9ine—has catapulted himself into being known as a controversial figure in the music industry many times, outside of his success as an entrepreneur.

Listen to the audio below