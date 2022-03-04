Wack 100 Claims The Game Wrote “What Up Gangsta” For 50 Cent

50 Cent has gone on record in the past crediting himself with writing the biggest hits from The Game’s debut album, The Documentary. Now, Wack 100 claims that The Game played a part in writing “What Up Gangsta,” the introductory song from Fif’s own debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’. Wack’s revelation came during a conversation with The Game on Clubhouse, in which The Game vehemently refuted Fif’s claims about writing songs on The Documentary. “When you heard 50 rap on The Documentary, that’s what he wrote, n***a. Obviously. That n***a didn’t write shit for me,” he said. “N***as know. I wrote ‘300 Bars.’ Was 50 there?” Then, Wack 100 chimed in, highlighting The Game’s contributions to the intro of the rapper-turned-TV exec’s magnum opus.

“I’mma speak on something he don’t ever speak on, Wack said in the chat. “‘What up, cuz. What up, blood. What up, gangsta?’ Who you think wrote that?”

Wack and The Game’s assertions are timely, as the rapper’s interview on the Drink Champs podcast recently aired on Thursday (March 3). The Game is currently preparing to release his forthcoming studio album, Drillmatic, his first project since 2019’s Born 2 Rap. The album’s first single, “Eazy” featuring Kanye West, was released in January and debuted at No. 49 on the Billboard Hot 100, which was his highest-charting song in nearly 15 years.