Wack 100 Says Tupac Died A Legend But Biggie Became One In Death

Wack 100 continues to give his appraisal of which rap artists deserve the title “legend” during an appearance alongside The Game for the Compton rapper’s Drink Champs interview. At one point during the episode, Wack shares his perspective on why he feels Tupac had already built his legend prior to his death in 1996, while The Notorious B.I.G., who was murdered less than a year later in 1997, was deemed a legend due to his death and less for his accomplishments at the time.

“Tupac died a legend, Biggie didn’t,” Wack argued to Drink Champs hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. “His body of work—movies, double CDs, albums that went quadruple.” Wack, who said Biggie died prior to the release of his first album before being corrected, feels that it wasn’t until the release of Life After Death, which dropped less than three weeks after his death, that the public considered the Brooklyn lyricist a legend. “Second album. He became [a legend],” Wack continued. “Over the years, motherf*ckas remake the songs, he became that.”

Wack 100 explains why Tupac died a legend but Biggie & Nipsey Hussle didn’t. pic.twitter.com/uV9p0A5H3M — SAY CHEESE! ?? (@SaycheeseDGTL) March 7, 2022

While the music manager’s comments regarding Biggie’s legacy are sure to ruffle a few feathers, it isn’t the first time Wack’s given his opinion on whether a dead rap artist is a legend or not, as he famously questioned the love and praise that fellow L.A. native and rap star Nipsey Hussle received following his death in 2019.

“I can speak on it because I was part of the Nipsey Hussle movement getting him his first multi-million dollar deal,” Wack said during an interview following Nipsey’s passing. “You got a man who died with a million followers and no radio hit and no f**ing platinum plaques… So where was all these fans?… He didn’t die an A-list artist. Y’all talking about he’s a legend. If he’s a legend why didn’t y’all treat him like that when he was here?”