Exclusive: Waka Flocka Flame And Desi Banks To Run The Table On ‘We Playin’ Spades’ Podcast

Waka Flocka Flame and Desi Banks invite fans to their table, but only if they know a thing or two about a classic card game. We Playin’ Spades is the new visual podcast where the duo plays strategic matches against a lineup of celebrity guest opponents.

“Spades to Black people is like kayaking to white people. Nobody teaches you how to do it,” explains Banks in a press statement.

“You just get thrown into it and eventually you figure it out. Once you learn the game, you get amnesia and forget that at one point, you didn’t know what the hell you were doing. It brings out a whole new level of competitiveness, but that’s truly what makes it such a good time. I’m excited to partner with Waka and chat with some amazing entertainers while playing spades.”

Wondery

Throughout the competitive book collecting, the hosts and their guests have free-flowing, non-scripted conversations where players share personal anecdotes and thoughts that viewers and listeners won’t be privy to. The lineup includes comedian Jay Pharoah, media mogul Nick Cannon, rapper and actress KaMillion, actor and comedian Lil Rel Howery, and many more.

“Squaddd!! We ‘bout to dive deep into some spades action, and listen, it’s straight fire,” added the “Oh Let’s Do It” rapper.

“Ain’t no one play Spades like me and Desi and the guests are hungry to take the throne or witness the champs fall. Folks gonna be tuning in for the game, but they gonna stick around for all the craziness, good vibes, and deep conversations we sharing. Now, I ain’t guaranteeing we gonna yard the guests every time, but Desi and me, we coming in with that sauce, and we expecting our guests to bring they A game too. You just gotta peep to just how fierce the competition gets when them stakes be high, and the conversations be deep… Issa a wild ride, believe that!”

Wondery

We Playin’ Spades premieres on Sept. 11 on Wondery+ and will be available on YouTube and all podcast services starting the following week.

Watch a preview for We Playin Spades with Waka Flocka Flame and Desi Banks above.