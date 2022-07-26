‘Wakanda Forever Prologue’ EP Features Tems’ “No Woman No Cry” Cover

Tems poses in the press room during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Just days after the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever garnered a stunning 172 million views in its first 24 hours, fans of the film series have also been gifted with new music. On Monday (July 25), the three-track Wakanda Forever Prologue EP was released. The project includes Tems’ cover of Bob Marley’s “No Woman No Cry,” the song featured in the stirring teaser.

The EP was produced by Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, and additionally includes “A Body, A Coffin” performed by Ghanian artist Amaarae and “Soy” by Mexican rapper Santa Fe Klan.

Marvel Music

“This Prologue is an aural first glimpse of Wakanda Forever. The sound world for the film began with extended trips to Mexico and Nigeria. We spent our days working with traditional musicians who educated us about the cultural, social, and historical contexts of their music,” expressed Göransson and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler in a joint statement.

“We built a catalogue of instrumental and vocal recordings with them that explored both traditional and non-traditional uses of their musical material. During the nights on these trips, we had recording sessions with contemporary artists who were akin to the characters and thematic material explored in the film.”

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 23: Ryan Coogler participates in the Marvel Studios’ Live-Action presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

In the teaser, audiences are introduced to a grieving Wakanda. The women in the film—Angela Basset as Queen Ramonda, the Dora Milaje, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, and MCU newcomer Michaela Coel—dominate the short clip.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is due in theaters on November 11, 2022. Additionally, the film stars Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, and Dominique Thorne.

“It goes to new places in Wakanda that we haven’t seen before and it goes to new places in the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” said Coogler of the anticipated film.

Check out the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Prologue EP and the full tracklist and credits below.

Tracklist and Credits:

1. “No Woman No Cry” – Performed by Tems; Written by Vincent Ford

2. “A Body, A Coffin” – Performed by Amaarae; Written by Ama “Amaarae” Serwah Genfi, Ludwig Göransson, Joel Mason “Maesu” Tanner, Kwame “KZ” Kwei-Armah Jr. and Jephte “Kyu” Steed Baloki

3. “Soy” – Performed by Santa Fe Klan; Written by Ludwig Göransson and Angel Quezada