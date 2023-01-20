Wale’s Grandfather Passes Away At 103

Wale has been mostly inactive on social media for the last several months, with sparse Instagram stories posted every so often. The 38-year-old took the time out to announce that his grandfather passed away at the age of 103 this week.

“I lost my grandfather today..he made it to 103,” the Washington, D.C. rapper wrote in his Instagram Stories on Friday (Jan. 20). “I been staying low lately and lettin God talk to me .. imma smile as much as I can today .Embrace your family! None of this means anything without them. Rest now, Oga. A true Ondo State Legend.”

The Folarin II rapper then shared a snippet of a recap written by The Source about his 2014 Revolt TV documentary Wale: I Am From (Mo Wa Lati), which included a story about the artist going back to his home village in Ondo State, Nigeria. There, he spent time with his father, learned how influential his great-grandfather was to their music, and met his grandfather for the first time.

“At one point his father tells an interesting anecdote that those from his home village were not surprised by Wale’s success and almost had a ‘no surprise’ type attitude thanks to his great grandfather happening to be the man who brought the ‘talking drum’ to their home village of Ondo State,” reads the article.

“After making last minute emergency plans and possibly pulling some strings to expedite the trip, Wale’s grandfather arrives and thing[s] truly take a turn for the incredibly heartfelt. With his father watching on Wale’s grandfather explain[s] to him not just his pride in Wale but that his time [on earth] is nearly at its end and that meeting Wale finally has left him at peace and able to move on.”

The recap discussed how emotional the moment was for the “Angles” artist and how he proudly showed his father and grandfather some of what he has accomplished. Despite the distance and sole encounter, this experience was enough to stick with Wale until his grandfather’s passing.

VIBE sends our condolences to Wale, his family, and all loved ones.