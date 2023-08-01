Wallo Gifts Gille Da Kid A Slingshot Motorcycle For His Birthday

Wallo gifted his Million Dollaz Worth Of Game cohost Gillie Da Kid an exciting present as he celebrates his birthday through grief. Sharing an emotional video on Instagram on Monday (July 31), Gillie detailed how his friend came through on his first birthday since the death of his son.

“I pull up to the studio… This ni**a bought me this for my birthday,” explained the Philadelphia native. “Aye Lo, man, I love you. I was really down, man. This is my first birthday without my son being here, so I was really going through it and I pulled up to the studio and this ni**a bought me this. This ni**a crazy.”

He continued, “I love this ni**a, man. This ni**a crazy, man. Damn, this joint [is] nice as sh*t. Damn, Lo. You hooked me up dog. Damn, man. I appreciate you, cuz. Man, I swear I love this ni**a man. Damn, man. God damn. This is a nice birthday gift. I love you dog!”

Gillie Da Kid’s son YNG Cheese, born Devin Spady, was shot and killed in Philadelphia last month in a triple shooting. The 25-year-old died from a single shot in the back while two others were injured in the violent incident. No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

“Devin was a joy,” Spady’s aunt Shafeqah shared as the family laid the young adult to rest. “Always the life of the party, always wanting to bring the family together.”

In his first public statement following the tragedy, Gillie Da Kid shared his own grief and expressed gratitude for the support of his community.

“I Miss u like $hit Dev My heart will forever have a Black hole in it but u know ur father gotta be strong to hold the family up,” wrote the podcast host. “Thanks 4 all the support from family, friends , and all of my followers y’all really helping me get thru these ruff times Me and my family appreciate and love y’all.”