Wanda Sykes Recalls Fan Nearly Choking To Death From Her Stand-Up Comedy

Comedian Wanda Sykes has hilariously recalled the moment a fan of hers almost choked to death while laughing at her stand-up.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday night (Feb. 27) The UpShaws star detailed the incident that took place at a recent show in Memphis, Tenn.

“The show was going well and they’re yelling at me from over this side of the stage,” she started. “I’m like ‘What’s going on?’ They was like ‘You need a paramedic!'”

Syke’s crew moved swiftly as they turned on the venue’s lights, checked out the audience member and asked if there was a doctor in the audience.

“This guy, apparently he was … They had a lot to drink,” she described the distressed man. “There’s always alcohol involved. And he was laughing so hard that he puked, he vomited, and then started choking on his vomit.” The 58-year-old shared that medical crews had to be called in to “work on” the choking man.

“Now that must’ve been a funny joke,” said Joel McHale, who was also a guest on the show that night.

According to PEOPLE, Sykes also had another awkward time in her life when she had to tell former First Lady Michelle Obama to “shush,” with just a look during a White House Correspondents’ dinner in 2009.

“I was just thrown into the fire,” the Virginia-native recalled. “I had no idea the magnitude of people who would be in that room.”

She then revealed her encounter with the Becoming author.

Michelle Obama flexes her arms as US President Barack Obama speaks during the White House Correspondents� Association annual dinner on May 9, 2009 at the Washington Hilton hotel in Washington as comedienne Wanda Sykes (L) and New York Times photographer Doug Mills look on. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“At the correspondents’ dinner, I shushed the First Lady,” she recalled. “Michelle Obama was sitting right next to me, and I’m going over my material, my jokes, and I’m focused on prep, and she’s trying to make conversation. And I just gave her a look like, ‘Woman, I’m working over here! What are you doing? Pipe down.'”

Check out the clip above. Sykes can currently be seen playing Lucretia on the Netflix comedy-series The Upshaws starring Mike Epps, Kim Fields, Dewayne Perkins and more.