Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual

Wayne Brady, 51, has shared with the world that he is pansexual, or as he told PEOPLE, “Bisexual — with an open mind!”

As he and his immediate family — his 20-year-old daughter, Malie, ex-wife, Mandie Taketa, her life partner, Jason Fordham, and their son, Sundance-Isamu, whom Brady co-parents — film their new reality show about their blended family, the Masked Singer winner made the revelation to the outlet.

He first came out to Taketa, to which she responded, “I just said, ‘Great.’ As I knew coming out would help him be happier.”

When researching how he wanted to identify “both with myself and just with the world,” the Let’s Make A Deal host shared, “I couldn’t say if I was bisexual, because I had to really see what that was, especially because I really have not gotten a chance to act on anything… but to me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual, or non-binary. Being able to be attracted across the board. And, I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place. I took pan to mean that not only can I be attracted to any of these people or types physically, but I could be attracted to the person that is there.”

Brady later took to TikTok with his family to celebrate with a jovial cover of Celine Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now.” In the caption, he wrote, “As someone who gets to bring joy to others daily on tv, it’s been ironic that I don’t experience it as much as I’d like. I advocate mental health for all and a part of that is self transparency. In doing my work, I’ve come to see a few truths, one of them being that I want to be free to love whomever I want. This truth makes me Pan and part of the LGBTQ+ family.”

He continued, “It’s scary as hell to say out loud but here it is. The people I admire the most are the ones brave enough to be themselves unapologetically. This shouldn’t shake anyone’s world, but if it bothers you at all, that’s your business 🙂 I was so afraid of having my manhood questioned, but screw that. A ‘real man’ in my eyes, isn’t afraid to be honest and happy. From now on, I’ll be over here living my best life! I love you [Mandie, Malie, and Jason.]”

The Whose Line Is It Anyway? alum later expressed that Robin Williams’ passing influenced his journey of self-discovery. Brady went to therapy, was “treated for love addiction,” and confronted his loneliness and shame head-on. Now, Brady is “still coming together,” but is “a single, open-minded pansexual [who] can make a decision and be free and open to other people.”

His untitled reality show is set to premiere on Hulu next year.