Wendell Pierce, LaTanya Richardson Jackson To Be Honored By African American Film Critics Association

Wendell Pierce, John Douglas Thompson, Suzan-Lori Parks, and LaTanya Richardson Jackson will be honored by the African American Film Critics Association.

According to Variety, the four Black creatives will be celebrated with several awards for the inaugural Salute to Broadway event on Monday (Oct. 17) at the Lambs Club in New York City.

“It’s no secret that some of our greatest actors have come from the stage or have tested their chops on it,” remarked Gil Robertson, AAFCA’s co-founder. “Sidney Poitier, Ruby Dee and Ossie Davis are just a handful of our beloved icons for which this was true, with Tony winners Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Audra McDonald, Adrienne Warren, and Myles Frost among those continuing that legacy.”

Pierce, 58, who gave acclaimed performances in The Wire, Selma, and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, will be honored with the Beacon Award. The actor is currently on Broadway as the lead character in Death of a Salesman.

Thompson, 58, of TIll and The Letter Room fame, is set to receive the Distinguished Achievement Award, with Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog, starring Corey Hawkins and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, receiving the Spotlight Award.

Richardson Jackson will be regaled with the prestigious Vanguard Award as she makes her Broadway directorial debut with August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson.

The Piano Lesson stars Richardson Jackson’s husband, Samuel Jackson, and is set to open at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Thursday (Oct. 13).

Furthermore, Richardson Jackson’s debut will make her the first woman to direct a Wilson play on the Main Stem.

“The intersectionality that exists between the theater, TV, and film communities needs to be celebrated,” expresses Debra Martin Chase, a producer of the Tony-winning A Strange Loop. “I am absolutely thrilled that AAFCA continues to do the work of championing artists in these spaces.”