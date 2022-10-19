Wendy Williams Healing After Weeks In Wellness Facility

TV personality Wendy Williams attends the 2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on December 10, 2019 in New York City.

Wendy Williams checked into a wellness facility for “overall health issues” back in August. Now, the 58-year-old TV and radio personality is “home and healing,” People reports.

“We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August,” her publicist Shawn Zanotti told the outlet. “Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects.”

“Thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers,” Williams added in the statement. “I am back and better than ever.”

Williams initially took time off to focus on the concerning health issues before the ultimate end of The Wendy Williams Show. Her talk show spent more than a decade in syndication.

“She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience Podcast,” Zanotti stated at that time. “Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time.”

Wendy Williams during an interview with host Seth Meyers on June 15, 2021. Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Williams delayed the resurgence of her daytime talk show twice, resulting in celebrities like Leah Remini, Michael Rapaport, Whitney Cummings, Sherri Shepard, and Jerry Springer filling in as guest hosts.

Among those mentioned, Shepherd stood out as a fan favorite while scoring season-high ratings. It was later announced that the 54-year-old would take over Williams’ show, before branching of into her own show, Sherri.

“She [Wendy] understands why this decision was made from a business point of view,” Howard Bragman, a rep for Williams, stated in February. “She has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time.”

Revealing that she had been battling Graves’ disease, Williams appeared on Good Morning America in March to assure that she was of “sound mind.”

“When people want control of their accounts, they say anything, including something crazy like that about me,” she responded to comments surrounding speculated mental issues.

Hopefully Wendy’s health is fully restored, and the world can hear her voice on air again soon.