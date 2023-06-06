Wendy Williams’ Son Breaks Silence, Fears Mother Is Near Death

Kevin Hunter Jr., Wendy Williams’ only child, is breaking his silence regarding his mother’s mental and physical health. The 22-year-old spoke with The Sun, claiming Williams’ inner circle is taking advantage of her battle with alcoholism and her wealth.

Since being placed under guardianship in 2022, Hunter alleges, “I know there are all sorts of things happening that I know in her right mind she would never agree to. As hard as it is seeing her being taken advantage of, I know that if I’m making sure she, as a person, is okay, that is the important thing because eventually, she’s going to realize the craziness that’s been going on.”

Last month, Williams was reportedly hospitalized in New York, with Hunter claiming he wasn’t contacted by her jeweler-turned-manager, Will Selby, or anyone on her team regarding the acclaimed host’s release, until mid-May. Shawn Zanotti, Williams’ publicist, denied the hospitalization and told The Daily Mail she wasn’t in New York at the time in question.

(L-R): Will Selby and Wendy Williams attend Spotify x Cash Money Host Premiere event in New York, New York. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Spotify)

Hunter now believes profits are being prioritized over Williams’ well-being. “What’s been made more important by the people around her is that while her health may not be great, she needs to keep on earning income, and in my opinion that should not be a priority at all. And whoever has been hired – they are taking advantage of someone who needs to get better,” he explained.

He also noticed the rapid decline in her health while she lived with him in Florida from late 2021 until Spring 2022. Coupled with the potentially fatal effects of her alcoholism, which led her to spending three months in rehab, Hunter continued to slam Williams’ manager.

“They had her in a position where she was agreeing to a lot that she shouldn’t have. When I heard that, that turned me off,” he expressed. “In trying to attempt to know what everyone’s intention is around her, at first, I was like, okay this is the team she wants to have around. But once I heard that she was agreeing to stuff around her rehab, I thought, ‘Well okay—they are taking advantage.'”

Wendy Williams (L) poses for a photo with her son Kevin Hunter Jr. (C) as she officially unveils her Madame Tussauds wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York on May 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds New York)

Hunter added, “I feel that when it comes to people wanting to ‘help’ her, a lot of it is coming from a stance of, okay, she’s alone now. Let’s try to see how we can make her act the way we want her to act, or if we can kind of control the rate at which she’s handling herself.”

In regards to the financial aspect of Williams’ guardianship, Hunter feels Sabrina Morrissey is purposely being reluctant with information and updates. However, he feels hopeful that him speaking out will lead to Williams getting the help she needs.

Hunter concluded, “I think that it’s best for her to have to prioritize her health first. Nobody around her will tell her this, but she doesn’t have to be working. She needs to take a break from trying to progress her career and just be proud of what she’s accomplished.”