Wendy Williams Plans To Start A Podcast, Teases Potential Celebrity Guests

The Wendy Williams Show may have come to an end, but the legendary radio personality, TV host, and author is just getting started as she has hinted at her next move in the media world.

In an exclusive interview with Extra, Williams revealed that she is “heading off into world of podcasts with iTunes” after splitting with her show’s production company Debmar-Mercury. TMZ also caught up with the pop culture queen as she shared her excitement for her new endeavor and the opportunity to “make more money than doing the TV show.”

According to Williams’ manager Will Selby, she has supposedly has been in talks with some potential guests like Fat Joe, Snoop Dogg, the Kardashians, and the Trumps. Selby also mentioned that the 57-year-old Radio Hall of Fame inductee is looking to partner with the right digital streaming platform.

Wendy Williams (L) officially unveils her Madame Tussauds wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Williams got her start as a radio DJ at her college station in the 1980s and began working for KISS-FM in New York City in the 1990s before landing her own TV show in 2008. Her self-titled talk show lasted 13 seasons amid her series of health-related issues and personal challenges. The Wendy Williams Show ended this year without Williams. Instead, a host of guests, including Sherri Shepherd, filled in for the star. Shepherd’s guest-hosting resulted in the show having its highest ratings of all guests, respectfully leading her to turn The Wendy Williams Show into her own show called Sherri, which will premiere in the fall.

However, Wendy hasn’t written off TV altogether. Sources say she’s still interested in making TV appearances on talk or reality shows like The View or The Real Housewives series.