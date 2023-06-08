Wendy Williams’ Team Denies Her Son’s Claim Of Taking Advantage Of The Star

The Sun released an exclusive interview Monday (June 5) with Kevin Hunter Jr., Wendy Williams’ only child, where he went in-depth about his mother’s well-being and alleged mistreatment at the hands of her team.

Days later, her manager, Will Selby, spoke on Hunter’s claims and gave an apparent update on how the former radio/talk show host is doing. According to Entertainment Tonight, Selby and Williams’ rep, Shawn Zanotti, confirmed that she is currently not being hospitalized in New York, but is “doing her best to be her best” at a treatment facility.

“She’s taking it day by day,” Selby explained. “And that’s another thing, too, does anybody even ask like, ‘How’s she doing? Does anyone even care… I feel like everyone just puts out negative information about her and that’s the focus. Why don’t we just stop for a moment and just say, ‘Hey, how is she? Is she doing OK today?’ Why is that not the focus? Why isn’t that what we’re talking about on a daily basis?”

(L-R): Wendy Williams and manager, Will Selby pose for photo at “New Cash Order” Documentary Screening on February 20, 2020 in New York City Johnny Nunez/WireImage

The jeweler-turned-manager added, “Just understand that she’s a human being that’s going through a lot. She’s dealing with a lot and support her, please.”

After battling Graves’ disease and lymphedema, Selby claimed that Williams is focused on “Wendy 2.0 and her new chapter of her life.” He also refuted Hunter’s allegations that he’s taking advantage of Williams’ circumstances.

“Taking advantage of her for what? To get what? To do what? […] Wendy is under a guardianship. Everything that she does gets approved by the guardianship. A court-appointed guardianship. So, no one, even if they wanted to take advantage of her—everything has to get approved by that court.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 17: Wendy Williams and son Kevin Hunter Jr. attend her being honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 17, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Zanotti chimed in, stating, “This publication has released false narratives with the intent to release stories without fully vetting information, which is a disadvantage to the public, and is unprofessional and unethical. We ask that the world continues to pray for the well-being of Wendy as she continues to recover from a very traumatic two years.”

In a video interview with ET (below), Selby directly addressed Hunter Jr., saying, “If your mother was near-death, would the first thing you do is call an online publication? I’m not trying to have a debate with Kevin. I’m not here to be combative about whatever allegations he has. He’s entitled to his opinion. I’m just tryna say us as adults, let’s utilize common sense.”

As previously reported, Hunter does agree that Williams’ health needs to be prioritized above all else.