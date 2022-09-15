Wendy Williams Checks Into Wellness Facility Ahead Of Return To Media

Ahead of her new podcast, The Wendy Experience, Wendy Williams is preparing for her return by checking into a wellness facility to manage her “overall health issues.”

According to a statement to People from her publicist, Shawn Zanotti: “She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with ‘The Wendy Experience Podcast.’ Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time.”

Prior to her longstanding television show being cancelled and replaced by Sherri Shepherd’s, Williams tested positive for COVID-19 and was reportedly suffering from complications related to Graves’ Disease.

The Wendy Williams Show had a slew of guest hosts including Remy Ma, Fat Joe, and Shepherd before producers opted to move forward without her after 13 years. A rep for Williams explained, “She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view [but] she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time.”

During the series finale, in which Williams was absent, Shepherd expressed, “There is nobody like Wendy Williams. From her days on the radio to ruling daytime talk for 13 seasons, Wendy earned her title as the ‘Queen of all Media.’ If you think about it, Wendy Williams changed daytime talk with her unique take, her one-of-a-kind celebrity interviews, the signature ‘Ask Wendy’ segments and of course, y’all, her famous ‘How you doin’?’ Absolutely. And I wanna say, Miss Wendy, you are an icon and you are loved by so many, so many.”

There’s currently no word on when Williams’ new podcast will premiere.