Westside Gunn Addresses Backlash Over Potential New Project Cover Art

Westside Gunn seemingly addressed his critics after posting potential cover art for a new project.

On Saturday (May 27), the Buffalo rap star uploaded a picture of 58 one-kilo packages of cocaine with Nazi flags and “Hitler” embossed on the parcels. According to ABC News, the possible cover appears to be a photo of drugs seized by the Peruvian anti-drug police on Friday (May 26).

Critics reacted to the Nazi imagery with disdain for the artist using the “edgy” aesthetic for what they interpreted as art for Hitler Wears Hermes 11. “Is it time that we start having a conversation that using Nazi imagery as part of your aesthetic is kinda… weird?”, one person responded. “[You know] I get what he’s going for, but stretching the Hitler/nazi stuff for like 10+ albums is a little much,” another social media user said.

Other Twitter accounts referenced Kanye West’s anti-semitic comments, insisting that Westside and Ye would link up on the next HWH. “The WSG x Kanye collab album gonna go crazy.”

Sunday (May 28) saw “Flygod” respond to the “hate,” referring to himself as a GOAT. “WSG hate is the best sh*t on the internet,” the Pray for Paris emcee tweeted.

“[Because] while I’m getting hated on I’m either in my mansion, a luxury vehicle, island with my entire family, or a 5star something in the best clothes money can buy, smelling great & worth MILLIONS or even places u couldn’t dare go bc I’m a [goat emoji].”

As he continued, Gunn doubled down on his sentiment, calling his opposition “bums” in follow-up tweets.

“I spit on bums your beneath me pew pew pew pew (that’s me spitting) pew pew pew pew (that’s me sitting more)… I’m going back up in Time Sq. This week I’m a make sure y’all see SUPER FLYGOD in big lights … Same billboard I had before, too like I never left!!!!!!”

Westside Gunn dropped off what he deemed the final installment in the HWH series, 10, in October 2022. The project featured guest appearances from DJ Drama, A$AP Rocky, Black Star, Stove God Cooks, Rome Streetz, Raekwon, and more.