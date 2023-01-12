Whitney Houston’s Estate “Disappointed” In Jerrod Carmichael’s Controversial Golden Globes Joke

Jerrod Carmichael hosted the 2023 Golden Globes Tuesday night, and after speaking on racism during his opening monologue and an array of topics in-between segments, one statement was met with mixed emotions from the audience and at-home viewers.

The Emmy-winning comedian referenced Whitney Houston’s tragic death when highlighting the venue where she was found and where the 80th annual event was being held.

“They wanted me to shoutout the venue that we’re in. So, we are here, live, from the hotel that killed Whitney Houston, the Beverly Hilton. So, that’s very exciting,” declared Carmichael, 35.

Houston’s estate issued a statement to TMZ on Wednesday (Jan. 11) following the controversy. “The Whitney Houston Estate is disappointed in the joke and felt it was in poor taste,” it read.

Fans took to Twitter to blast the stand-up, calling him “horrible,” “disgusting AF,” and a “dusty, ashy, b**ch-made bastard.”

"We are here in the hotel that killed Whitney Houston, so that's … very exciting."



YOU DUSTY, ASHY, BITCH-MADE BASTARD. FUCK YOU, JERROD CARMICHAEL. #GOLDENGLOBES pic.twitter.com/P17TT9BIvU — XO, ANTY  (@XOANTY) January 11, 2023

One fan later tweeted, “That was nasty and vile…. Whitney’s d*ath is nothing to joke about. Jerrod whoever needs to be stoned,” while others came to his defense.

Another Twitter user stated, “Its always interesting to see what people take offense with. Jerrod Carmichael’s Whitney joke was not a jab at Whitney. It was at The Beverly Hilton. There’s A LOT of suspected foul play in what happened but y’all be so eager to put black men against black women.”

The “I Will Always Love You” singer was found dead at age 48 on Feb. 11, 2012 after accidentally drowning in the bathtub. Her health and drug usage were considered to be contributing factors.