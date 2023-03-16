Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes For Using The Term “Gypped” On ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg has now apologized for a term she used on The View which offended people of Romani heritage.

On Wednesday (March 15), Goldberg got into a discussion about Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels, whereas the 67-year-old said, “The people who still believe that he [Trump] got, you know, gypped somehow in the election…”

The word, which is commonly used as a synonym for someone getting cheated or deceived, is also derived from a slur used against the Romani, or Roma, people.

Whoopi Goldberg attends the “Till” premiere during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 01, 2022 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Learning that she had unintentionally offended some, Goldberg quickly issued an apology.

“You know, when you’re a certain age, you use words that you know from when you’re a kid or you remember saying, and that’s what I did today, and I shouldn’t have,” Goldberg said in a Twitter video. “I should have thought about it a little longer before I said it, but I didn’t, and I should have said ‘cheated,’ and I used another word, and I’m really, really sorry.”

A message from Whoopi Goldberg regarding today's episode of #TheView. pic.twitter.com/PIvwYRWMsy — The View (@TheView) March 15, 2023

The Sister Act actress also found herself in the “hot seat” last year when she made comments about the Holocaust while on-air. The actress-turned-host stated that the tragic time in history was “not about race.” Ahead of apologizing for her comment, she elaborated even more after receiving backlash. She was then temporarily suspended from the show.

“My best friend said, ‘Not for nothing is there no box on the census for the Jewish race. So that leads me to believe that we’re probably not a race,'” she told The Sunday Times in December 2022. “The oppressor is telling you what you are. Why are you believing them? They’re Nazis. Why believe what they’re saying?”

Later on Goldberg issued an apology saying, “I’m still learning a lot and believe me, I heard everything everyone said to me. I believe that the Holocaust was about race, and I am still as sorry now as I was then that I upset, hurt and angered people. My sincere apologies again, especially to everyone who thought this was a fresh rehash of the subject. I promise it was not.”

She added, “In this time of rising antisemitism, I want to be very clear when I say that I always stood with the Jewish people and always will. My support for them has not wavered and never will.”